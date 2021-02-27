Dr. Marcus A. Hunter and Congresswoman Barbara Lee calls for Commission on Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation

The Commission will provide healing to the ongoing impact that institutional racism and discrimination perpetuates against people of color in the United States.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truth was spoken to power. Congresswoman Barbara Lee and Senator Cory Booker re-introduced legislation calling for the establishment of the first United States Commission on Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation (TRHT) through the legislation of H.Con.Res.100. The Commission will address the ongoing impact that slavery, institutional racism, and discrimination against people of color has had on individuals and communities across the United States.“The murder of George Floyd and the current COVID-19 crisis plainly illustrate once again the painful and dangerous legacy that white supremacy has had in our country, and the desperate need to fully acknowledge and understand how our history of inequality continues today,” Congresswoman Lee said when H.Con.Res.100 was first introduced in June.This re-introduction was lauded by the members of the USTRHT Leadership Group including founding member and co-chair Dr. Marcus Anthony Hunter of UCLA who coined #BlackLivesMatter. The coalition was formed in November 2020 to support the building of a movement for the establishment of a U.S. TRHT Commission. The legislation, which is supported by a broad coalition of more than 117 members of Congress as well as more than 230 civic and community partners, was originally introduced during the 116th Congress by Congresswoman Lee on June 4, 2020, and by Senator Cory Booker on December 4, 2020.Dr. Hunter says this about the legislation, “The U.S. must seize this historic opportunity to achieve racial equity and racial healing to radically transform our society into one where the false notion of human hierarchy is finally obliterated. If this project is taken up seriously as an executive action accompanying legislative action within the new Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. can emerge on the global stage as a compelling example of how acknowledging and archiving the truth and achieving meaningful racial healing can create a transformed America where all people are treated fairly, are provided meaningful access, and receive first-class citizenship, thus preventing and mitigating future harms.”In a 2020 report, Citigroup reported discrimination against African Americans ranging from businesses to education cost the U.S. around $16 trillion since 2000. And not acting to reverse discriminatory practices will continue to exact a cost. Citigroup estimates the economy would see a $5 trillion boost over the next five years if the U.S. were to tackle key areas of discrimination against African Americans.Dr. Hunter is encouraging a wide range of civic organizations, business owners and people to support this legislation by joining the movement or reaching out to their local legislatures to pass the bill. He says, “real healing happens, block by block, neighborhood by neighborhood.” The more people who demand this legislation be passed the sooner we can get to healing this nation and repairing racial injustices.You can join the movement here: https://www.ustrht.org/get-involved Learn more on the USTRHT website: www.ustrht.org ABOUT DR. MARCUS ANTHONY HUNTERDr. Marcus Anthony Hunter is the Scott Waugh Endowed Chair in the Division of the Social Sciences, Professor of sociology and African American Studies at UCLA. He is the coiner of #BlackLivesMatter and author of three books: Black Citymakers: How The Philadelphia Negro Changed Urban America (Oxford University Press, 2013), Chocolate Cities: The Black Map of American Life (University of California Press, 2018) coauthored with Zandria F. Robinson, and The New Black Sociologists (Routledge, 2018).PRESS INQUIRIES:Christian GreenEmail- christian@marcusanthonyhunter.comPhone- 6617140616