Crank Music Announces the Signing of Brooke Hogan
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crank Music a division of Crank Media Inc. (OTC: CRKM) ("Crank Media" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed TV star Brooke Hogan.
Crank Media
Crank Music, a division of Crank Media Inc, has signed Brooke Hogan, the daughter of WWE wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan, to a COUNTRY MUSIC recording contract. Brooke has been in the entertainment industry as a singer, reality TV star and actor. Her life and career were chronicled on VH1's "Hogan Knows Best" and spin-off "Brooke Knows Best," and she went on to star in several films.
"I have been working with Brooke over the past 6 months and I am amazed by Brooke's musical talent after hearing her music, we have signed her to our label Crank Music and she is a great addition to the label's already top-radio-charting artist roster," said Stephen Brown, CEO of Crank Media. The first single “Love People” is being released to all digital platforms and Radio on Monday March 1st, 2021.
About Crank Media Inc.
Crank Media Inc (OTC: CRKM) is a multifaceted media company based in Vancouver. The Crank Media team is extremely well-versed in a variety of media and content delivery platforms in Music, Film, TV and Virtual Reality and is fast becoming a top-tier global media company. www.crankmedia.com
Contact:
Stephen Brown
Crank Media Inc
sb@crankmedia.ca
