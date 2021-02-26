Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,118 in the last 365 days.

British Gymnastics faces authorized motion over alleged ‘systemic bodily and psychological abuse’

“This is a landmark moment in our campaign for justice,” Claire Heafford, a former elite gymnast and one of the 17 claimants, said in the statement.

“This is not and has never been about a few bad apples, this is about decades of systemic abuse, encouraged and covered up by those at the top.

“The hopes and dreams of countless children and young adults of competing as professional gymnasts have been destroyed and their love for the sport is now shrouded in fear and suffering. My heart goes out to everyone who has felt this pain and have not yet spoken out — we want you to know that we are here, fighting on your side.”

In a statement sent to CNN, British Gymnastics said: “We took receipt of the Letter Before Action on the afternoon of 25th February. It would not be appropriate or fair to all parties for us to make any comment until we have had the opportunity for it to be fully considered. “

The claimants, who are all women, allege the abuse took place at clubs across the United…

The post British Gymnastics faces authorized motion over alleged ‘systemic bodily and psychological abuse’ appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

British Gymnastics faces authorized motion over alleged ‘systemic bodily and psychological abuse’

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.