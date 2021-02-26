Canada to obtain 6.5 million Covid-19 vaccines by finish of March
In a press briefing Friday, Trudeau repeated his expectation that every Canadian who wants a vaccine will receive one by September.
Trudeau told reporters Canada had secured an additional two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through Verity Pharmaceuticals and the Serum Institute of India. The first shipment of 500,000 vaccines is expected to arrive within weeks.
This shipment would expand on the 20 million doses the country has already secured from AstraZeneca, Trudeau said.
Canada also received 643,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week, Trudeau said.
Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna had significantly slowed deliveries to Canada after a combination of manufacturing delays and demands from Europe, where Canada procures its doses.
Since vaccinations began in late December, more than 1.7 million vaccine doses have been administered out of more than 2.4 million doses distributed across the country, according to Health Canada.
New variants spreading
Canada has reported…