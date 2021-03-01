Expert Institute Recognized as Top Expert Witness Provider by National Law Journal
The legal tech company has earned this distinction for five years running.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Law Journal announced today that Expert Institute, the market leader in expert litigation services across all legal practice areas, has won in three categories of its Best of 2021 reader’s rankings survey: Expert Witness Provider, Accident Reconstruction service, and Forensic Experts. The company has successfully held these top rankings since 2017.
Expert Institute specializes in providing attorneys with consultative expert services at every stage of the case lifecycle. The company’s sweep of the three expert witness categories particularly highlights the impact of its signature Expert Search service. Expert Institute’s proprietary search process pairs robust data-driven analysis and holistic case evaluation to bring the perfect expert to every litigation matter. To date, the team has facilitated over 50,000 successful expert connections.
Expert Institute has also expanded its offerings into the SaaS space with the introduction of its expert management platform, Expert iQ. The platform serves as an operations hub for both attorneys and experts with functionality for submitting new case requests, scheduling conference calls, and secure document sharing. Expert iQ also offers expert payment processing powered by Stripe and an expert profile monitoring service—providing attorneys with real-time updates on over 250 relevant data points for the duration of their case.
“Our business began with the goal to build a better expert search process, so it’s gratifying to see this core service go from strength to strength with the support of The National Law Journal’s audience,” said Bill Sherman, President. “We’ve been rapidly growing our team and SaaS-enabled offerings over the past few years, but our priority remains to connect legal professionals with the competitive expert insights they need for every case. It’s wonderful to receive this vote of confidence from our clients once again.”
The National Law Journal, a legal publication hosted by Law.com and owned by media company ALM, conducts its annual Best Of survey to showcase top legal service providers. The ballot is distributed to its readers and voting is restricted to attorneys, legal support staff, judges, and in-house counsel. The Best Of results indicate “the businesses that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the essentials they require to compete in today’s legal market.”
“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from The National Law Journal readership,” said Michael Talve, CEO and Managing Director. “We’re especially proud to be named as the #1 Expert Witness Provider for five years running. Our team has been hard at work building our Expert Search service to be equal parts data-driven insights and bespoke research to ensure we’re finding the ideal expert every time. It’s great to see that the legal community agrees.”
About Expert Institute: Since 2010, Expert Institute has partnered with over 4,000 firms nationwide, connecting attorneys with top industry experts, providing medical case guidance from in-house physicians, and delivering case-winning insights from its team of multidisciplinary researchers. Last year, the company introduced its first software solution, Expert iQ, an expert witness management platform.
