The GLOBAL Rhapsody Online Prayer Conference is here again
The Rhapsody Online Prayer Conference is an opportune time of prayers for all Rhapsody partners globally!MANCHESTER, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MILLIONS TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING RHAPSODY ONLINE PRAYER CONFERENCE
Don't miss this 24-hour prayer program, ROPC LINGUAL, and RHAPATHON all in one! DATE: 26th @ 6 pm GMT +1 - 27th Feb 2021. beaming live on the Rhapsody TV: https://rhapsodytv.live and various Rhapsody platforms.
The February Edition of the Rhapsody Online Prayer Conference for the year 2021, is set to engulf the globe from today- Friday, February 26th at 6 pm GMT+1, through to Saturday, February 27th. It will be a 24-hour non-stop prayer marathon with diverse miracles recorded from across the globe.
The special program is poised to engage Christians across the globe to make preparations in prayers for unprecedented partnership with the Gospel this year with the world’s number one daily devotional and Bible study guide-Rhapsody of Realities. Anticipations are off the roof as many from various nations of the world have already registered online in readiness to participate in the historic prayer expedition.
Yet to register? Kindly visit https://rhapsodytv.live/ropc/tv now to do so and follow the Rhapsody of Realities SuperUser account on KingsChat @ https://web.kingsch.at/superusers/ror for more information on the program.
Get a FREE copy of the world’s #1 Daily Devotional: http://bit.ly/yourfreedevotional
Watch this featured video and be inspired to participate live in the Rhapsody Online Prayer Conference, 2021- February Edition.
