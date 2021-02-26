Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of Elk Grove Location in Logan with Fundraiser and Free Car Washes
Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on Mar 1 and Free Washes from Mar 3 through Mar 14
We are humbled and grateful to be able to continue to grow during these challenges times as well as being able to change lives for the better”ELK GROVE, CA, USA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the largest and fastest-growing car wash chain in California, is giving away their best “Lucky Duck” car wash to every customer for 12 days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving Elk Grove and surrounding areas. The free car wash days begin on March 3rd and run through March 14th and are only available at the new location. Quick Quack will also be awarding prizes of “Free Car Washes for a Year” to five lucky customers during the first hour of the Grand Opening on March 3rd. Quick Quack Car Wash is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
— Jason Johnson, CEO
The new car wash is located at 9670 Calvine Road and is the second Quick Quack Car Wash location in Elk Grove. It will be the 25th Quick Quack location in the greater Sacramento area. Several additional Quick Quack Car Wash locations are already under construction and scheduled to open next month.
In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will also hold a special fundraiser on Monday, March 1st from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit a local Elk Grove family with two children experiencing serious medical conditions. During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the Grand Opening and receive the Best, or “Lucky Duck” Wash, for free. Quick Quack will be matching donations made by customers during that time.
“Elk Grove will continue to be a special place for Quick Quack, and we are excited to expand our presence in this community,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “We are humbled and grateful to be able to continue to grow during these challenges times as well as being able to change lives for the better.”
Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation.
In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $19.99 per month.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash operates more than 120 locations in California, Utah, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast and fun. The high-quality and environmentally friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com.
Travis Kimball
Quick Quack Car Wash
+1 916-256-2384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Quick Quack Car Wash Grand Opening in Elk Grove