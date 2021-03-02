Little Kitchen Academy Announces Launch of The Little Kitchen Academy Child Safe Knife by PRISE
PRISE Inc., joins the exclusive list of global brand partners: Iron Chef Cat Cora, BIRKENSTOCK, Emeco, ChopValue, AeroGarden, Welcome Industries, and Location3
The Little Kitchen Academy Child Safe Knife by PRISE gives our students the opportunity to learn professional knife skills with minimal risk.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Little Kitchen Academy (LKA), the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for children ages three through teen, announced PRISE Inc. as its newest global brand partner. Located in Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada, PRISE Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is the social and professional integration of people removed from the labor market. An ideal philosophical complement to LKA’s inclusive and supportive environment, PRISE makes the clever, child-safe wooden knives used by all LKA students, which moving forward will exclusively be sold as the Little Kitchen Academy Child Safe Knife by PRISE, featuring the logos of both companies.
— Felicity Curin, Founder, President, and COO of Little Kitchen Academy
A staple at LKA, the PRISE wooden chopper is the first in a series of knives all students use that teach these burgeoning young chefs how to safely use a knife. “I’m so happy to partner with PRISE, a company doing so much good for their community, and to share their fantastic product with the world,” says Felicity Curin, Founder, President, and COO of Little Kitchen Academy. “Learning how to use a knife is one of the most foundational skills to acquire in cooking but has to be taught safely. The Little Kitchen Academy Child Safe Knife by PRISE gives our students the opportunity to learn professional knife skills with minimal risk.”
“We love Little Kitchen Academy and their commitment to ‘changing lives from scratch.’ Their mission to empower students to become independent, confident and socially-conscious through the acquisition of practical life skills is very much in line with what we do at PRISE, so it made perfect sense for us to partner with such a great company,” said Olivier Boisvert, PRISE Inc. General Manager.
The Little Kitchen Academy Child Safe Knife by PRISE is now available for purchase on PRISE.ca, Etsy, and Amazon.
PRISE Inc. joins the impressive group of global partners hand-selected by Little Kitchen Academy:
• Celebrity Iron Chef Cat Cora – Cora serves as the company’s brand ambassador, honorary head of recipe development, and advisory board member.
• BIRKENSTOCK – Exclusive provider of kitchen shoes worn by all staff and students.
• AeroGarden - Exclusive provider of the living food wall and materials that provide students with fresh produce and herbs used in lesson recipes.
• Emeco – Exclusive provider of chairs made from recycled plastic bottles that students dine on around the community table at the end of each lesson.
• ChopValue – Exclusive provider of the proprietary community table made with more than 33,000 recycled chopsticks.
• Welcome Industries – Provider of educational cooking tools, including the measuring cups shaped like fractions that help students learn math.
• Location 3 – Exclusive global site selection and real estate partner.
States Brian Curin, CEO and Co-Founder of Little Kitchen Academy, “PRISE is a unique organization with a very important social mission, and we are proud to partner with them. These partnerships ensure each location will receive key products and support that help deliver the LKA experience and brand promise in every community on a global scale.”
Little Kitchen Academy’s flagship location opened in June 2019, with plans to open more than 400 global locations through 2025. LKA is currently seeking like-minded multi-unit franchisees and development partners based in AZ, CA, CO, FL, IL, NC, OR, TX, WA. Internationally, LKA is focused on expanding further into Canada, as well as Australia, India, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, MENA region, Spain, and the U.K.
About Little Kitchen Academy
Little Kitchen Academy (LKA) is the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen, focused on providing a safe, inspiring, and empowering space for children to identify, develop and refine their senses. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the concept was co-founded by proven global brand and franchise expert and serial entrepreneur Brian Curin, his wife, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, and visionary Felicity Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, on the belief that by empowering children with practical life skills and knowledge in a positive and joyful environment, they and their company will affect positive lifestyle changes that result in a healthier world. True to its mission, LKA lives to create a more educated, able and healthy society through mindful, healthy eating choices, and is committed to changing lives, from scratch to consumption. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy, LKA’s signature philanthropic program, supporting Chefs for Humanity, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone, and PHIT America. In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with Iron Chef Cat Cora, AeroGarden, BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, Emeco, ChopValue, Welcome Industries, Location3, and PRISE Inc. Little Kitchen Academy’s flagship venue is located at 3744 West 10th Avenue in Vancouver, BC.
For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy.com or join its communities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
About PRISE Inc.
PRISE Inc. is a non-profit organization that offers people with various challenges in entering the labor market a six-month course in a manufacturing plant, supported by a team of trainers and counselors as they develop their potential and acquire social and personal stability.
To learn more about PRISE Inc., visit prise.ca.
