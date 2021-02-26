COMMEMORATE MARCH 20th INTERNATIONAL DAY OF HAPPINESS Author, Personal Happiness Expert Available for Interviews
Co-founder of Gross National Happiness USA and author of book on happiness sermons can discuss how and why to celebrate International Day of HappinessCALAIS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturday March 20th will mark the 13th International Day of Happiness (IDoH), designated by the General Assembly of the United Nations as a way of “recognizing the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings around the world and the importance of their recognition in public policy objectives.” The UN declaration also “recognized the need for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and the well-being of all peoples.” (un.org/en/observances/happiness-day)
Gross National Happiness USA (GNHUSA) traditionally marks the occasion by encouraging and providing support materials for happiness dinners (gnhusa.org/happiness-dinners/#register). According to Ginny Sassaman, a GNHUSA co-founder and author of the recently-published Preaching Happiness: Creating a Just and Joyful World, the dinners are meaningful and fun, and lead to a deeper appreciation of happiness in all own lives.
Sassaman is available for interviews about IDoH, the Happiness Dinners, and ways that her book can teach and inspire readers.
The "Small Press Bookwatch" from the Midwest Book Review says Preaching Happiness is “deftly written, impressively informative, exceptionally thoughtful and thought-provoking” and is a “life enriching, life-enhancing DIY guide.”
Sassaman’s hometown paper, “The Times Argus,” recently ran this profile of Sassaman, GNHUSA, and Preaching Happiness: timesargus.com/news/local_photos/be-happy-local-author-pens-book-on-happiness/article
Preaching Happiness has been designated a 2020 “Distinguished Favorite” by the NYC Big Book Award, and was a finalist in the non-fiction category for the Independent Publishers of New England 2020 Book Awards.
An e-copy of Preaching Happiness is available upon request.
About the Author
Ginny Sassaman is a co-founder, past president, and advisory board member of Gross National Happiness USA. Since 2013, she has served as a lay preacher at Unitarian Universalist churches in Vermont, Massachusetts, Wisconsin and South Carolina. Ginny currently teaches meditation and blogs about happiness at www.happinessparadigm.com. She has an M.S. in mediation and conflict studies, and a Certificate in Positive Psychology.
About GNHUSA
Gross National Happiness USA is a national, volunteer-driven non-profit with a mission to increase personal happiness and collective well-being by changing how we measure progress and success. GNHUSA works with local, national and global partners to celebrate and create resonance between what we value and how we live, including the wellbeing of all living creatures and the planet.
About Rootstock Publishing
With offices in downtown Montpelier, Vermont, Rootstock Publishing is an imprint of Multicultural Media Inc. Their books have won multiple book awards like the IPPY, Foreword INDIES, the IBPA Ben Franklin Award, and Independent Book Publishers of New England awards, among others. They are now accepting poetry, fiction, and nonfiction book manuscripts. Learn more at www.rootstockpublising.com
Contact: Ginny Sassaman 802-223-1670 PreachingHappiness@gmail.com
Ginny Sassaman
Happiness Paradigm
