Zoic Capital Leads Raise of Additional $3M for HDT Bio Corp.
Funding Will Support Clinical Trials for Revolutionary COVID-19 Vaccine
— Steven Reed, CEO of HDT Bio Corp.
According to Neal Mody, Managing Director at Zoic Capital, “This is a milestone year for HDT Bio as it transitions into clinical development with multiple assets and numerous market opportunities worldwide. We look forward to watching HDT demonstrate the superiority of its RNA/LION platform across both vaccine and immuno-oncology applications.”
HDT Bio’s founders are world leaders in development of immune stimulants, including both therapeutics and therapy-enhancing adjuvants. One of the company’s core technologies, RNA/LION™, combines formulation and adjuvant ingredients to stabilize and deliver RNA to the immune system to stimulate responses for therapy or vaccination.
“We are excited to close our seed round and to move forward with clinical development,” said HDT Bio CEO Steven Reed. “Zoic has been a true partner to us every step of the way and will continue to help guide HDT Bio by sitting on our board of directors.”
About Zoic Capital
Zoic Capital is a venture firm based in Seattle, Washington that identifies, invests in, and fosters early-stage medical technology companies. For more information, visit www.zoiccapital.com.
About HDT Bio Corp.
HDT Bio is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to providing immunotherapies to people around the world, including those in historically underserved areas. The company seeks to harness the body’s immune system to provide therapies that narrowly target the specific areas of the body where they are needed. HDT Bio’s work focuses on oncological and infectious disease applications. More information is available at www.hdt.bio.
