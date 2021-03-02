Change Capital Supports Bitcoin & Ethereum

Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum Capital for Change

The social impact-focused investor and capital provider will offer the option to transact in cryptocurrencies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Change Capital, a social impact-focused investor and capital provider based in New York and Los Angeles, has announced that it will support cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum for investments and other capital transactions, in addition to or instead of cash.

Change Capital has entered into relationships with Coinbase (www.coinbase.com) and Gemini Trust Company (www.gemini.com), the top US-based cryptocurrency exchanges and the global leaders in their industry, to serve as trusted and secure asset custodians and to process the company’s digital currency transactions.

Raffi Azadian, Founder & CEO of Change Capital, commented: “Cryptocurrencies, and Bitcoin and Ethereum in particular, have become increasingly accepted as legitimate forms of remittance and an alternative to fiat currencies. The vast amounts of central bank economic stimulus programs around the world and the associated likelihood of inflationary effects, have added to the allure of decentralized, portable digital currencies, as a form of payment, investment and value store. We have been active investors in BTC and ETH and are thrilled to be able to offer these options to our clients and business partners.”

Change Capital - Capital for Change

Change Capital is a social impact investor and capital provider with a focus on businesses that provide innovative, sustainable, socially-responsible, and ethically-produced products and services and those that are owned and successfully operated by minorities, women, immigrants, and the physically challenged.