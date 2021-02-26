Governor Cox signs eight bills

February 26, 2021Tags: Gov. Spencer Cox
SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 25, 2021) — Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed eight bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Legislative Session to 24. Information on these bills can be found below.
|HB17
|Utility Permitting Amendments. Handy, S.
|HCR1
|Concurrent Resolution Encouraging A Balanced Approach To The Release Of Water From Flaming Gorge. Chew, S.
|SB36
|Tax Commission Bond Requirement Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB81
|Medical Cannabis Electronic Verification System Deadline Amendments. Vickers, E.
|SB124
|Parole Amendments. McKell, M.
|SCR1
|Concurrent Resolution On Holocaust Education. Vickers, E.
|SCR2
|Concurrent Resolution Honoring The Life Of William E. Christoffersen. Davis, G.
|SCR5
|Concurrent Resolution Honoring The Life Of Allyson Gamble. Adams, J.
