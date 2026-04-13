Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule – April 13 – April 19, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, April 13
No public meetings
Tuesday, April 14
6:00 p.m. Trade mission welcome event with Utah delegation
Location: Zürich, Switzerland
Wednesday, April 15
9:15 a.m. Visit ETH Zurich and receive briefing on apprenticeships
Location: ETH Zurich, Zürich, Switzerland
11:30 a.m. Tour ETH Student Project House
Location: Student Project House, ETH Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland
1:30 p.m. Tour Switzerland Innovation Park Zurich
Location: Switzerland Innovation Park Zurich, Dübendorf, Switzerland
Thursday, April 16
9:00 a.m. Meet with leadership from Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group
Location: Garaventa, Goldau, Switzerland
9:15 a.m. Tour of Doppelmayr/Garaventa facility
Location: Garaventa, Goldau, Switzerland
10:00 a.m. Private meeting with Arno Inauen, CEO, Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group,
Switzerland, and Keith Johns, CEO, Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, USA
Location: Garaventa, Goldau, Switzerland
12:00 p.m. Private lunch with Sergio Ermotti, CEO of UBS
Location: UBS Group AG, Zürich, Switzerland
2:45 p.m. Roundtable discussion on the future of applied learning
Location: UBS Conference Center, Zürich, Switzerland
4:30 p.m. Attend B2B networking event
Location: UBS Conference Center, Zürich, Switzerland
Friday, April 17
9:15 a.m. Tour of Stadler Rail AG facility
Location: Stadler, Bussnang, Switzerland
11:30 a.m. Lunch with Stadler Rail AG apprentices
Location: Stadler, Bussnang, Switzerland
2:50 p.m. Stadler excursion to Rigi Kulm
Location: Vitznau, Switzerland
6:30 p.m. Dinner with Fredy Gantner, Co-Founder of Partners Group
Location: Meggen, Switzerland
Saturday, April 18
10:00 a.m. Visit Vollenweider Chocolatier Confiseur
Location: Winterthur, Switzerland
Sunday, April 19
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
April 13 – April 17, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, April 13
No public meetings
Tuesday, April 14
7:00 p.m. Attend Pillar of the Valley awards gala
Location: Utah Valley Convention Center, Provo
Wednesday, April 15
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Election Systems Team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:15 p.m. Meeting with Redge Johnson, Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Director Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, April 16
8:30 a.m. Speak at Salt Lake Chamber Workplace Mental Health & Well-Being Series
Location: 3150 S. 900 W., Salt Lake City
6:00 p.m. Attend Utah Valley University EverGREEN Night of Gratitude
Location: 800 W. University Parkway, Orem
Friday, April 17
No public meetings
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.