Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule – April 13 – April 19, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** **All times are listed in the local time zone** Monday, April 13 No public meetings

Tuesday, April 14

6:00 p.m. Trade mission welcome event with Utah delegation

Location: Zürich, Switzerland Wednesday, April 15

9:15 a.m. Visit ETH Zurich and receive briefing on apprenticeships

Location: ETH Zurich, Zürich, Switzerland 11:30 a.m. Tour ETH Student Project House

Location: Student Project House, ETH Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland 1:30 p.m. Tour Switzerland Innovation Park Zurich

Location: Switzerland Innovation Park Zurich, Dübendorf, Switzerland Thursday, April 16

9:00 a.m. Meet with leadership from Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group

Location: Garaventa, Goldau, Switzerland 9:15 a.m. Tour of Doppelmayr/Garaventa facility

Location: Garaventa, Goldau, Switzerland 10:00 a.m. Private meeting with Arno Inauen, CEO, Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group,

Switzerland, and Keith Johns, CEO, Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, USA

Location: Garaventa, Goldau, Switzerland 12:00 p.m. Private lunch with Sergio Ermotti, CEO of UBS

Location: UBS Group AG, Zürich, Switzerland 2:45 p.m. Roundtable discussion on the future of applied learning

Location: UBS Conference Center, Zürich, Switzerland 4:30 p.m. Attend B2B networking event

Location: UBS Conference Center, Zürich, Switzerland Friday, April 17

9:15 a.m. Tour of Stadler Rail AG facility

Location: Stadler, Bussnang, Switzerland 11:30 a.m. Lunch with Stadler Rail AG apprentices

Location: Stadler, Bussnang, Switzerland 2:50 p.m. Stadler excursion to Rigi Kulm

Location: Vitznau, Switzerland 6:30 p.m. Dinner with Fredy Gantner, Co-Founder of Partners Group

Location: Meggen, Switzerland Saturday, April 18

10:00 a.m. Visit Vollenweider Chocolatier Confiseur

Location: Winterthur, Switzerland Sunday, April 19

No public meetings Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule April 13 – April 17, 2026 **The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone** Monday, April 13 No public meetings

Tuesday, April 14

7:00 p.m. Attend Pillar of the Valley awards gala

Location: Utah Valley Convention Center, Provo Wednesday, April 15

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Election Systems Team Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 2:15 p.m. Meeting with Redge Johnson, Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Director Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 3:00 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol Thursday, April 16 8:30 a.m. Speak at Salt Lake Chamber Workplace Mental Health & Well-Being Series Location: 3150 S. 900 W., Salt Lake City 6:00 p.m. Attend Utah Valley University EverGREEN Night of Gratitude Location: 800 W. University Parkway, Orem

Friday, April 17 No public meetings

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