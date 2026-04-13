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Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule – April 13 – April 19, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, April 13

No public meetings


Tuesday, April 14
6:00 p.m. Trade mission welcome event with Utah delegation
Location: Zürich, Switzerland

Wednesday, April 15
9:15 a.m. Visit ETH Zurich and receive briefing on apprenticeships
Location: ETH Zurich, Zürich, Switzerland

11:30 a.m. Tour ETH Student Project House
Location: Student Project House, ETH Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland

1:30 p.m. Tour Switzerland Innovation Park Zurich
Location: Switzerland Innovation Park Zurich, Dübendorf, Switzerland

Thursday, April 16
9:00 a.m. Meet with leadership from Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group
Location: Garaventa, Goldau, Switzerland

9:15 a.m. Tour of Doppelmayr/Garaventa facility
Location: Garaventa, Goldau, Switzerland

10:00 a.m. Private meeting with Arno Inauen, CEO, Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group,
Switzerland, and Keith Johns, CEO, Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, USA
Location: Garaventa, Goldau, Switzerland

12:00 p.m. Private lunch with Sergio Ermotti, CEO of UBS
Location: UBS Group AG, Zürich, Switzerland

2:45 p.m. Roundtable discussion on the future of applied learning
Location: UBS Conference Center, Zürich, Switzerland

4:30 p.m. Attend B2B networking event
Location: UBS Conference Center, Zürich, Switzerland

Friday, April 17
9:15 a.m. Tour of Stadler Rail AG facility
Location: Stadler, Bussnang, Switzerland

11:30 a.m. Lunch with Stadler Rail AG apprentices
Location: Stadler, Bussnang, Switzerland

2:50 p.m. Stadler excursion to Rigi Kulm
Location: Vitznau, Switzerland

6:30 p.m. Dinner with Fredy Gantner, Co-Founder of Partners Group
Location: Meggen, Switzerland

Saturday, April 18
10:00 a.m. Visit Vollenweider Chocolatier Confiseur
Location: Winterthur, Switzerland

Sunday, April 19
No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

April 13 – April 17, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, April 13

No public meetings


Tuesday, April 14
7:00 p.m. Attend Pillar of the Valley awards gala
Location: Utah Valley Convention Center, Provo

Wednesday, April 15
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Election Systems Team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m. Meeting with Redge Johnson, Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Director Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, April 16

8:30 a.m. Speak at Salt Lake Chamber Workplace Mental Health & Well-Being Series

Location: 3150 S. 900 W., Salt Lake City

6:00 p.m. Attend Utah Valley University EverGREEN Night of Gratitude

Location: 800 W. University Parkway, Orem


Friday, April 17

No public meetings

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Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule – April 13 – April 19, 2026

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