Governor Offers Reward for Information on Hoke County Murder

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Matthew Leon Peterkin, age 41.

On August 16, 2020, Raeford Police Officers responded to a deceased body found on a path behind 709 Saunders Street in Raeford, North Carolina. The victim was later identified as Matthew Leon Peterkin of Raeford. An autopsy was performed, and it was determined that Mr. Peterkin died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Raeford Police Department at 910-875-4251 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

###