Path of Kami Prologue Trailer and Steam Page Go Live

Captilight releases first ever teaser trailer of Path of Kami Prologue along with Steam PageORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captilight Games is excited to announce that they will be releasing the Path of Kami Prologue teaser trailer today along with the steam page.
The Founder and Creative Director Deana Galbraith shares, “It’s been quite the journey, we have waited two years to officially share Path of Kami and what we’ve been working on. We can’t wait to hear everyone’s thoughts. We’ll also be sharing more details soon on the release of our demo next month.”
Path of Kami Prologue is a relaxing puzzle adventure that follows the spirit of recently-deceased Japanese wolf Kazeyo as he navigates the trials of the Mortal World in the form of puzzles. Path of Kami contains elements of both traditional Japanese folktales (Momotaro, Issun-Boushi), as well as a more personal journey for the main character.
Player’s must explore various areas and solve puzzles to navigate through the map, find collectibles and collect spirit keys. Players will enjoy a beautiful snowy, painterly environment while lighting lanterns and learning about the Spirit World. You’ll also enjoy beautiful music and sound effects that are awe-inspiring and relaxing.
Captilight launched its crowdfunding campaign this month and plans to launch its demo in March.
About Captilight Games
Captilight is an independent game studio based out of Orlando, FL with team members around the world. Captilight is dedicated to creating story-driven games that inspire and also offer game art and marketing services. By developing creative, thought-provoking and emotionally driven narratives in our games, we aim to captivate a broader audience of like-minded players who can gain a new perspective, support each other and aspire to live a passion-filled life.
