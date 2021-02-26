Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021-22 Tennessee Hunting and Fishing Licenses Now on Sale

NASHVILLE --- That time of year has rolled around again. The new 2021-22 Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses are now on sale, with over one million licenses expected to be purchased in the coming year. All current yearly Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses expire Sunday, Feb. 28.

Licenses are available online anytime at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, on the TWRA “On the Go App,” or at one of more than 700 license agents across the state. You can now select to auto-renew your license and never worry about your license expiring again. Customers can also purchase a new design of the collector’s card for any annual license. The new waterproof, durable card features a choice of a bull elk or a crappie.

If you like wildlife of any kind, you should thank a hunter or fisherman. Without them, the state would not have the abundance of fish and wildlife that Tennesseans enjoy.

Hunters and anglers have been funding Tennessee’s and the nation’s wildlife conservation for more than 100 years through license purchases. One-hundred percent of hunting and fishing license fees go to support wildlife conservation in Tennessee. What’s more, a license purchase returns taxes paid on firearms, archery equipment, fishing gear and boat fuel to Tennessee at a rate of up to $40 per year so a license purchase is a great investment. This successful funding system is the Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration program which is the largest driver of wildlife conservation nationwide.

---TWRA---

2021-22 Tennessee Hunting and Fishing Licenses Now on Sale

