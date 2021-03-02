Alloy Personal Trainer Invests in the Alloy Personal Training Franchise as Operating Partner
Alloy Personal Training Franchise, has announced that Matt Helland will serve as Operating Partner at the flagship location in Roswell, Georgia.
Although it has been a tough year for the fitness industry, things are rebounding and strong future growth is inevitable with a brand like Alloy.”ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alloy Personal Training, an emerging personal training fitness studio franchise, and CEO Rick Mayo, have announced that Matt Helland will serve as Operating Partner at the flagship location in Roswell.
— Matt Helland
Matt Helland began as a part-time personal trainer and became the Alloy Fitness Director at the Roswell ‘mothership’. When the Alloy Personal Training Franchise launched in 2019, Matt was promoted to VP of Product Design. Now as an Operating Partner, Matt has acquired an ownership stake in the original Alloy location.
According to Helland, "The biggest motivation for me to buy into an Alloy personal training studio is the excellent business opportunity it represents. Although it has been a tough year for the fitness industry, things are rebounding and strong future growth is inevitable with a brand like Alloy."
"I knew that Matt wanted to get back into the brick-and-mortar side of our business because he loves working with clients. The timing was perfect," said Rick Mayo, CEO of the Alloy Personal Training Franchise. "The franchising part of the business took off pretty quickly and was taking up more and more of my time, and I wanted to make sure all aspects of the business are supported. In the gym, you can hire managers, but the "ownership" and engagement will not be the same as if you have an actual stakeholder right in that business."
The Alloy Franchise business model prepares Franchisees, Owners, And Operators to be ready for the industry's resurgence. Alloy franchise has two models that allow it to be an outstanding example for the future fitness industry. The models are based on capacity and keeping a safe, healthy, and efficient environment for clients.
To hear more of Matt Helland’s journey to ownership of the Alloy franchise checkout the Alloy Personal Training Podcast at https://alloyfranchise.com/blog/journey-from-personal-trainer-to-gym-ownership.
Alloy personal training franchise systems are well developed and focused, and discovery days are underway for prospective franchisees, and territories are currently being awarded. For more information, visit Alloy online at alloyfranchise.com to learn more.
About Alloy Personal Training Franchise
Alloy's fitness program was created in 1992 around a very straightforward philosophy: people who get personalized coaching get better results. The Alloy systems, platforms, and know-how have already been used to serve millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities worldwide and was recently awarded the AFS Fitness Business of the Year.
Alloy's established, effective fitness platform and business management solutions have delivered real results throughout the world. Alloy Personal Training Franchise gives franchisees the chance to impact their community and their future with a branded, brick-and-mortar Alloy Personal Training franchise location.
Today, Alloy programs are among the most effective programs in the world for helping people who want to look and feel their absolute best. Learn more at http://alloyfranchise.com
