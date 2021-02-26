Concierge Auctions Announces February/March Global Auction Lineup of $94 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Private hilltop escape with ocean views Exquisite gardens and your own pine forest greet you upon entry to the property. Built to entertain, the stately grand pavilion entrance with custom cast entry steps and manicured two-acre parcel will impress from first sight. Private four–sided infinity–edge pool Deeded access to a private beach and miles of coastline wait to be explored just outside your front door.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has released its February/March lineup of over $94 million of luxury properties spanning 5 countries and 4 U.S. states—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Offerings include The Barn House, a masterpiece that offers one of the most dramatic views in Laguna Beach; an Architectural Digest-featured contemporary Spanish home that is part architectural wonder and part work of art with views of the Mallorcan countryside, vineyards, and Serra de Tramuntana mountain range; and an incredible state-of-the-art estate sitting at the highest elevation in the coveted, hidden jewel of Little Compton, Rhode Island atop two impeccably manicured acres with deeded private beach access.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

Torrent Fals | Santa Maria del Camí, Mallorca, Spain

Bid Now–3 March

Perfectly positioned between the villages of Santa Maria del Camí and Santa Eugènia, Torrent Fals, a unique contemporary Spanish home will auction in cooperation with Marilí PérezUrízar and Leigh Lewis of Zest Mallorca. The reserve is set at €1.95M.

Torrent Fals is part architectural wonder and part work of art. Designed to flow seamlessly from the luxury finishes within to the Spanish countryside, vineyards, and Serra de Tramuntana mountain range surrounding it, the home makes best use of the stunning scenery visible from every room. Cohesive design brings luxury to every room, with brushed copper fixtures and custom, locally-sourced tile throughout the interior spaces. The main living and gathering area features incredible vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, a fireplace, and floor to ceiling glass doors on both sides.

“We believe that Torrent Fals is well suited for the auction platform, and Concierge Auctions was the only choice for us, given their incredible track record in the market and impeccable global reach,” stated Olivia Calafat, seller. “While we have loved working on this project—creating a beautiful, architecturally stunning home that has gained attention from Architectural Digest itself—we are ready to pursue other ventures, including additional award-winning projects.”

The Barn House, 2020 Donna Drive | Laguna Beach, CA

Bid March 19–24

The Barn House, a masterpiece that offers one of the most dramatic views in Laguna Beach, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Sean Stanfield of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $6.995 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

The Barn House, created by Fred Briggs, one of the world’s top residential architects, is a masterpiece that sits high above Laguna Beach. The original Bauhaus-style with oak barn exterior has been refined by employing 3 materials for renovation: steel, wood and glass allowing this home to blend into the canyon beyond. Expansive walls of windows welcome light and views inside, while the two-story fireplace ensures comfort from inside to out. The Barn House is created with soaring ceilings and exposed beams overhead, and hardwood floors underfoot. The four-sided-infinity–edge pool is the centerpiece of the outdoor entertainment areas. The outdoors offer private luxury by featuring four balconies, the infinity pool with oceanfront views, endless walking paths, and a private orchard. The Boffi kitchen and living areas make entertaining indoors as easy as out.

“I am looking forward to working with Concierge Auctions again. From their robust database, to their award winning marketing team, I know we will find a perfect new owner for this incredible property. Together as a team, we will put on a competitive auction for The Barn House,” stated listing agent, Sean Stanfield.

Brutaliste sur Mer | Little Compton, RI

Bid June 8–15

Brutaliste sur Mer, a state-of-the-art estate that sits at the highest elevation in Little Compton, Rhode Island, will auction this June via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Renee Welchman of Welchman Real Estate Group. Currently listed for $7.85 million with, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. However, should someone want to snap up the property ahead of the scheduled auction date, it is available for sale with a Buy Now price of $5.95M.

Built to entertain, the stately grand pavilion entrance with custom cast entry steps and manicured two-acre parcel will impress from first sight. Admire the floor to ceiling glass that connects the living and dining areas to the terrace and pavilion, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, ideal for hosting any size party. The flawless gourmet kitchen boasts Viking/Subzero professional designer appliances, window walls, and Carrara marble countertops. Every room features its own unique view of the ocean, with custom floor to ceiling windows to invite the stunning scenery indoors, while deeded access to a private beach and miles of coastline beckons.

“I’m extremely excited to be taking my property to auction with Concierge Auctions,” stated Domenic Carcieri, seller. “It was clear to me that their superior database and marketing platform put the firm ahead of all other options—especially in a climate where a time-certain sale gives me the opportunity to move on to other projects on my timeline.”

Additional Properties Include:

56-1089 Kamehameha Highway #2 | North Shore, Oahu, HI

Bid Now–March 3

Currently Listed for $3.2M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Julia Napua Fetzer and Sean F. Ginella of Hawaii Life

422 West Michigan Street | Indianapolis, IN

Bid February 19–26

Currently Listed for $2M. Reserve $1.25M.

In Cooperation with David Morris of eXp Realty

4921 Palmetto Street | Houston, TX

Bid March 17–23

Currently Listed for $1.99M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Megan Cardet of eXp Realty

Villa la Zagaleta | Marbella, Spain

Bid 15–20 April

Total Construction Cost €6.75M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Rob Pijpers of Owners Link

San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Bid March 25–29

Currently Listed for $25.495M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with the Bullock/Sarkissian of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

Casa Rubia | Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico

Bid March 25–30

Currently Listed for $2.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Chad Pimentel of Vivo Resorts

St. Andrew's | Little Ragged Island, Bahamas

Bid March 26–31

Currently Listed for $19.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Stuart Halbert of Bahamas Realty

Parcel 1A | East Caicos, Turks & Caicos

Bid March 26–31

Currently Listed for $15.645M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Ian Hurdle of The Agency

Plus upcoming properties in Costa Rica, France, the Bahamas, and Oklahoma.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.