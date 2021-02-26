Wealth Accelerators Marks Upcoming Third Year in Business with Explosive Growth
Company rapidly rose to become the largest e-commerce management company in FloridaORLANDO, FLA., USA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wealth Accelerators Automation is celebrating being over two years in business. The company has experienced explosive growth in this short period of time, now emerging as the largest e-commerce management company in the state of Florida. Wealth Accelerators Automation is an e-commerce business management service partnering with clients to automate their turnkey business.
Wealth Accelerators specializes in the management of Amazon Automation and Walmart Automation related explicitly to Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) wholesale. Services include sourcing and repacking products, online listings through Amazon and Walmart, and running customer service for the business.
“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone of over two years in business with such impressive results. It’s a tribute to our team, really. Everyone has been going the extra mile to make this company a success. Our collective efforts are truly paying off,” said Tyler Seijo, CEO of Wealth Accelerators. “We are also proud to welcome Paul Whitwam, our new Vice President of Sales to the team. Paul brings an extensive military background with discipline and core values. Paul has decades of sales experience and was hand-picked to run our sales department. We would like to thank Paul for he has proudly served our country as an Army Combat Engineer with the 101st Airborne.”
Wealth Accelerators and its predecessor entities have more than six years of experience selling on Amazon and manage more than 300 clients stores. The team knows how to build a quality business, build wealth over time, and grow stores to six to seven figures in sales. In as little as 6 to 12 months, they can help clients bring in a life-changing income.
Getting started with Wealth Accelerators is simple. The company offers financing options to help new clients get started with no money down. This is possible by leveraging other people's money, one of the smartest ways to obtain financial freedom and a common practice of the wealthy. Instead of borrowing money to purchase a liability, leverage funds to invest into assets that pay themselves down and eventually break even. Ultimately, this leads to a cash-flowing asset that puts money in the bank month after month.
Wealth Accelerators offers impressive clauses in their contracts. They offer peace of mind with a break-even clause. If an investor does not break even, Wealth Accelerators will refund the money. The company also offers very generous profit sharing. It gives daily tours of its Orlando Florida facility to Qualified Investors so they can meet the staff and see the products it ships to Amazon.
“We strive for the best kind of deals, which are Win-Wins, not Winner-Loser,” explained Tyler Seijo. “We share in the success together here at Wealth Accelerators.” As he described, the client acts as the investor or "silent partner" in the business. The company then leverages the client’s investment for inventory purposes. Wealth Accelerators then runs the operational side of the business, taking care of sourcing products, repackaging, customer care, and more. “Then we share in the profits together. This assures you that we have a vested interest in your success! Because the more money we make you, the more we make ourselves as well! Nothing beats this kind of partnership," Tyler Seijo said.
Founder Tyler Seijo has many years of experience as an innovative entrepreneur, starting his first LLC before graduating high school. After diving into traditional business, sales, and network marketing, Tyler Seijo realized e-commerce and Forex Trading was where his heart and passion was fueled. Tyler Seijo prides himself on his continuing diligent studies and his close relationships with employees.
Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Mike Sancho has been an entrepreneur since his teenage years, starting multiple businesses seeing success across several industries. Mike began flipping real estate properties at the very young age of 21. Mike then dove into the financial markets and has become a highly proficient and professional trader. Furthermore, Mike began selling on multiple platforms in e-commerce, and quickly rose to the top ranks of network marketing as one of the top several thousand earners in the world. This impressive accomplishment is an industry of over 150 million people. He has over 20 Million dollars in sales at his young age and he's just beginning. Mike and Tyler founded Wealth Accelerators with a vision and a dream, which is quickly making the reality they always envisioned.
Wealth Accelerators invites the public to come tour their facility and meet their staff. For more information or to book a consultation, visit www.wealthacceleratorsfba.com
