A Man's Fight for Life and Salvation
Beatrice Cayzer's To Save a Child is an addition to her successful career in the literary industry. Beatrice clearly has a flair for writing detective/crime novels as they are well-accepted by their target audiences. She is not new to the industry and has several award-winning novels under her belt, which include The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams, a 2016 Finalist Chanticleer Book Awards for Historical Fiction, and The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy, which was on the Best Sellers list for forty-six weeks.
In To Save a Child, Rick Harrow, the main character of Beatrice's lauded Rick Harrow mystery-murder series, navigates his life, not at its peak but the very bottom of it after failing to protect his wife, Happy. In the winter of discontent, Rick tries to battle the pitfalls in his life and the grief, mystery, and danger that follows him wherever he goes. Amid these all, Rick strives to gain redemption. But will he win?
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is mostly known to come from an illustrious family. But underneath her noble lineage is her love and undeniable talent in writing. She has over 20 novels published under her name. Also, she contributed to Town & Country, House & Garden, Good Housekeeping, ESQUIRE, the New York Herald Tribune, the Journal of Commerce, among other publications. She is an acclaimed writer and a beloved mother to her three daughters, Mary, Jeannie, and Claudia.
If you're a murder-mystery buff, To Save a Child is a worthy addition to your bookshelves. Grab a copy now!
