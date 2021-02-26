DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Traffic Notice for Kaneaki and Koʻolina Streets, Waiʻanae

Newsroom Posted on Feb 25, 2021 in Latest News

(Waiʻanae, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) through its contractor, Close Construction, Inc., is constructing eight new residential homestead lots abutting Kaneaki and Ko’olina Streets in Waiʻanae Valley.

Close Construction Inc. will be conducting saw-cutting of the roadways on Kaneaki Street and Koʻolina Street beginning March 1, 2021. The saw-cutting of the asphalt pavement will allow the contractor to access the underground utilities as they prepare utility hook-ups for the new residential homestead lots.

Saw-cutting work will begin on Monday, March 1, 2021 through Friday, March 5, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., weather permitting. Street parking during the day will be prohibited.

Additional construction activities with heavy equipment will follow through the end of 2021, including the installation of steel plates. “No Parking” signs and other construction signage for safety purposes will be posted.

DHHL lessees in the area who may be impacted by the work have received a notice via mail.

Questions or concerns in relation to the project should be forwarded to Kelbert Yoshida at 620-9286.

