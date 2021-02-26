A Sleuth in Action
Beatrice Cayzer's Happy Harrow becomes a notable addition to famous fictional detectivesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murder fiction's popularity trajectory has gone nowhere but up and forward since its early development in the 19th century. The genre's consistent rise in popularity is attributed to the massive fame of pulp magazines and TV adaptations of mystery-themed novels. Due to the literature's continual publication, readers got to know memorable and beloved detective characters like Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot. In this 21st century, Beatrice Cayzer joins the wagon with her own detective, Hillary "Happy" Harrow.
Follow Detective Harrow's investigation stories in Beatrice's The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy. The book consists of three murder-mystery stories: Murder to Music, Murder in Marriage, and Murdered Mothers. Each story follows Rick Harrow, a British racehorse trainer, and his Kentucky-born wife, Happy—an apprentice jockey and a talented sleuth. As Happy hones her detective skills to find the serial killers wreaking havoc, investigative tracks take her to Australia, Scotland, Monaco, and all the way to Tokyo and Hong Kong.
Beatrice Cayzer is an ultimate fan of murder-mystery fiction. She has written Murder for Beauty, Murder by Medicine, and The Harrow Quartet, which are all murder-mystery and detective stories. Beatrice is also adept in writing historical and romance fiction, evident in her books The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams, Kidnapped in Jerusalem, Kennedys In Love, to name a few. To know more about Beatrice and all her brilliant works, visit www.beatricecayzer.com.
The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy contains the usual recipe of crime fiction: a mystery to be solved, clues, red herrings, plot twists, and a detective denouement. This formula guarantees for an entertaining and exciting read, so grab your copy now!
