Love in the Holy Land
The story of a man seeking redemption and the woman at the center of it allCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People can commit grave mistakes at one point and spend the rest of their lives trying to correct them. It can be even more challenging, however, for people who have experienced wrongdoings themselves, especially those at an early age, as they carry with them the pain of their history while trying to make their future better. This is the case with Dennis McLeary, a man who paid the price for a crime he has committed as a youth in Beatrice Cayzer’s book Kidnapped in Jerusalem.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is a woman of the world. She wrote award-winning books while in different countries, such as nine Rick Harrow novels that won the Book of the Year Award while in the USA, The Princes and Princesses of Wales while in Oxfordshire, and The Royal World of Animals while in Guernsey, to name a few. She has an illustrious family history, being the descendant of two ancestors who helped found a community in Upper Virginia upon arriving from the Mayflower in 1620.
Kidnapped in Jerusalem follows the story of Dennis McLeary, who at the age of 18 was convicted of having sex with an underage girl in his quest to prove himself a normal man and fight his demons after being sexually abused himself at the age of six. After spending 17 years in jail, he vowed to make himself a better man and met Myriam al-Montee, and together they fell in love. Little did he know that she would be at the center of a story that would turn his world upside down and set him on the path of true redemption.
It is a must-read for fans of mystery and suspense! Get your copy today!
