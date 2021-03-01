In Partnership with CBI and Mayor of London, SocialBox.Biz Delivers Laptops to Homeless Shelter
Our team wants to send a special ‘thank you’ to all the business heroes participating in our initiative during this challenging time.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SocialBox.Biz has just announced a special delivery of upcycled laptops to the C4WS Homeless Projects in Camden, central London. Computers were recently collected from organisations such as the CBI and the GLA, and upgraded by SocialBox.Biz with open-source software to help homeless people engage in career and education opportunities.
— Peter Paduh, Founder of SocialBox.Biz
C-19 has made a major impact in the homeless community, with restrictions causing negative changes to housing and beds available. C4WS responded quickly by opening their shelter in December 2020, and they have put into practice strategies to keep clients safe during the pandemic. Still, they’ve had to slow activities, and this has left clients feeling isolated.
SocialBox.Biz, a community interest company, and their Laptops for Homeless Initiative’s delivery has benefited these clients directly, in addition to laptop donations that have already been made.
“We are proud to run our shelter within these circumstances and we are working hard to keep it safe from COVID,” said a spokesperson for C4WS. “We have limited activities to offer our guests to fight their isolation. The computers donated by SocialBox.Biz are crucial to help in that.”
Laptops can help clients take remote English classes and even participate in online counseling sessions. Countless clients have benefited from these donations, and SocialBox.Biz and their partners hope to keep up the momentum. The initiative was recently featured in the news, including the story of London’s Mayor pledging hundreds of laptops to the disadvantaged in London.
Peter Paduh, Founder of SocialBox.Biz, said: “Our team wants to send a special ‘thank you’ to all the business heroes participating in our initiative during this challenging time.
“Empowering people through technology is more relevant than ever, while also helping organisations meet sustainability goals by rehoming their old yet still usable technology. This reduces waste and helps close the gap between the disadvantaged and digital inclusion. We are proud to work with local councils, schools, universities and charitable organisations to make digital inclusion a reality.”
A number of companies have generously donated old unused technology to SocialBox.Biz, including Regus, Mazars and Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C., benefiting charities such as C4WS and The Passage.
Check out the latest campaign from SocialBox.Biz latest to help even more people with access to a computer. By sharing this story, you could make a major impact in a life!
