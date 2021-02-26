Weathernews heads for the top as the ‘one stop shop’ for weather risk and voyage optimization services

WNI Weathernews is already a heavyweight in the maritime market having supported global shipping in millions of voyages over the last 50 years

Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) shipping is a challenge for supply chains globally, warns Antonio Brizzo, CEO, Weathernews America.

“New innovative environmental solutions are essential for owners and operators as emissions abatement and performance monitoring become increasingly urgent,” he says.

Brizzo is a WNI Weathernews veteran of 25 years who is passionate about making shipping more environmentally friendly through the application of innovative eco-solutions leveraging the latest technology.

“As decarbonization gathers momentum, our vision is to create a sustainable future for the industry where optimized trade routes will see ships complete voyages with the lowest possible fuel consumption and ultimately a drastic reduction in CO2,” he adds.

Data expertise

Large operators may also have issues with the sheer volume of data they generate, preferring to outsource and let their operators manage by exception. Weathernews handles and cleanses the total data volume, while smaller owners who lack resources to do voyage optimization internally can rely on Weathernews to do this.

The right route

Weathernews’ core Optimum Ship Routeing (OSR) service is the original and Number One premium routing service worldwide. “We recommend routes and engine settings taking into account customers’ trading profile and in close dialogue with operators and crew,” says Brizzo. “The quality ship sensor data streamed into our database is assimilated and combined with high-resolution wind, wave and ocean current forecasting to provide constantly updated weather and ocean analysis for optimum sea keeping,” says Brizzo. Weathernews’ real-time, high-resolution weather data "T-Zero" (0.125 degree) is among the most robust in the industry, he adds.

The power of AI

Today there are too many systems available and therefore fragmentation in the market. “This makes the need for a ‘one stop shop’ solution even more urgent,” Brizzo says. “All new and existing services will be migrated to our new ICT platform with a back end running the most advanced AI technology that can process a huge amount of data. Its open architecture also means customers can tailor the system to display the exact information they want,” he adds. The company supports safe and economical voyages for 9,800 vessels around the world by analyzing 10,000 daily reports using its AI engine, with 8,000 ships being routed or assisted at any one time across all time zones.

Fleet performance focus

Weathernews strives to work with customers to enhance safety and efficiency across any size of fleet or pool, as well as dedicated platforms for specific sectors. Its Total Fleet Management Service (TFMS) seamlessly integrates OSR with its next-generation onboard e-navigation platform, safety status monitoring, ship performance monitoring and content-rich APIs. All tools will be available in one customized dashboard enabling real-time monitoring and collaboration. “We also hold regular reviews with customers to show a calculated return on investment (ROI) in terms of fuel and time saved,” says Brizzo.

Emissions status and compliance

A further challenge facing operators is the perceived lack of transparency around emissions data and unbiased reporting. “Aligning shipping and chartering activities to be environmentally responsible is our top priority,” says Brizzo. Weathernews’ newly launched Carbon Intensity Monitoring (CIM) platform enables customers to track their CO2 reduction efforts from berth to berth while ensuring reliable reporting and regulatory compliance.

“You need the best possible dataset to quantify emissions and vessel Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator (EEOI) values. CIM provides multi-layered data verification while data is stored in a secure and trusted environment using blockchain technology,” says Brizzo. CIM also enables easy and intuitive visualization of CO2 reduction efforts and EEOI in real time. “In addition, blending CIM with OSR will support optimal decision making, save time and help customers towards environmental and commercial sustainability,” he says, adding that CIM is the first of many new value-added services Weathernews is currently developing, including with partners such as Navtor.