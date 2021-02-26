Jen Does Care Now Offering Senior Concierge Services
Jen Does Care offers a wide variety of services and flexibilitySUISUN CITY, CALIF., USA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jen Does Care has launched a new Senior Concierge Service in the East Bay Area of Northern California. Jen Does Care offers a wide variety of services and flexibility to assist seniors throughout their retirement years. Seniors require specialized and personalized care to maintain the happy and healthy life they deserve. Senior Concierge Services have become increasingly necessary as more seniors are choosing to stay in their own homes. Senior concierge services help give seniors the opportunity to stay happy in their own homes by helping them to complete daily but necessary tasks.
“My passion for senior assistance comes from the influence of my mother, Jerrica,” said Jen, owner of Jen Does Care. “She was a caregiver assisting seniors for many years. Watching her do her job, I was easily influenced by her passionate work ethic. By the time I was 19, I had started my first job as a caregiver at the same place my mother worked. That was an honor to serve as a caregiver in the agency where she assisted seniors.”
Jen is a licensed Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) with experience working in skilled nursing facilities as a home health aide. She aspires to become a Registered Nurse. Jen has been a Senior Concierge for over eight years and is privately insured. Her services includes grocery shopping, errand running, and sincere companionship. All of the services that are offered are provided on an individual basis by appointment only. Also, there will be no long-term commitments available at this time. Jen Does Care does not provide transportation or transition services.
Jen Does Care can run errands such as prescription pick up and drop off, delivering bill payments, etc. She can also offer sincere companionship such as visiting and chatting, playing games, or assisting with hobbies or reading stories.
For more information or to book an appointment, visit http://jendoescare.com/
END
# # #
Hugh Taylor
HB Publications, LLC
email us here