March 2021 California Department of Fish and Wildlife Calendar

All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all safety protocols including physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing.

Wildlife areas, ecological reserves and other properties may be closed due to wildfire damage. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are strongly encouraged to check for closures before leaving on any recreational trip.

1 — California Invasive Species Action Week Youth Art Contest Opens. Students in grades 2-12 are invited to submit artwork on the theme, “Be an Invasive Species Detective!” All types of media are encouraged! Submit entries electronically by May 5, 2021. Find complete information at wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/invasives/action-week/poster-contest. Winners will be announced during California Invasive Species Action Week in June. Please send any questions to invasives@wildlife.ca.gov.

1 — Rockfish Fishery Opens for Boat-based Anglers in the Southern Management Area, Point Conception to the Mexico border. For more information, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/fishing/ocean/regulations/groundfish-summary#south.

2 — Cutting Green Tape Restoration Permitting Workshop, 1 to 4 p.m. CDFW will host an online permitting workshop providing an overview of restoration permitting solutions, including new coordinated Cutting Green Tape permitting strategies. The workshop will cover the Habitat Restoration and Enhancement Act, the new Restoration Management Permit and other restoration permitting options, as well as an overview of options for complying with the California Environmental Quality Act when developing restoration projects. The workshop will also present case studies to explore restoration permitting pathways for different project types. Following the restoration permitting workshop, CDFW’s Landscape Conservation Planning Program will provide an overview of how CDFW’s landscape conservation tools to preserve larger areas of higher habitat quality and to enhance habitat connectivity can be used to further restoration. No registration is required. For more information on accessing the workshop, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/grants.

4 — Free Online Cannabis Permitting Workshop, 9 to 11 a.m. CDFW and state partners are hosting a free online commercial cannabis cultivation permitting workshop for new and existing commercial cannabis cultivators, consultants and other interested parties. The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s CalCannabis will provide an overview of the state’s cannabis cultivation licensing program. CDFW will cover permitting, use of the online notification system (epims.wildlife.ca.gov/index.do) and how to reduce environmental impacts. The State Water Board will review the cannabis policy, permitting process and other important information. Other state agencies will also be present. To attend, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/cannabis/permitting and click on the workshop link. No registration is required.

6 — Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Environmental Science Virtual Workshop, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Elkhorn Slough Reserve, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). The reserve presents a hands-on environmental science workshop for elementary school teachers through a combination of virtual lessons and field work. Teachers will learn about the GLOBE monitoring program, engage in inquiry-based lessons and take home new hands-on activities. For the full workshop schedule and to register, please visit www.elkhornslough.org/education-program/teacher-development.

16 — California Fish and Game Commission Marine Resources Committee Meeting, time to be determined. The meeting is to be held via webinar/teleconference due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19. For more information, please visit fgc.ca.gov/meetings/2021.

17 — Last Day of California Spiny Lobster Recreational and Commercial Fishing Season Statewide. Recreational lobster report card data can be reported at www.ca.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales/customersearch/begin. For more information, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/marine/invertebrates/lobster.

17 — Last Day of Kellet’s Whelk Recreational and Commercial Fishing Season Statewide. For more information on Kellet’s whelk, please visit marinespecies.wildlife.ca.gov/kellet%E2%80%99s-whelk.

17 — Public Workshop for the Lower American River Conservancy Program’s 2021 Proposal Solicitation Notice. This will be a virtual workshop using Microsoft Teams. For more information, please visit wcb.ca.gov.

20 — Additional Spring Wild Turkey Season Opens for Hunters with Junior Hunting Licenses (extending through March 21). For more information on upland game bird seasons and limits, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds.

24 — Teachers on the Reserve Virtual Workshop, 3:30 to 5 p.m. A virtual introduction for K-12 teachers to the habitats and wildlife at the Elkhorn Slough Reserve. This presentation will deepen participants’ knowledge of the Slough’s ecological and cultural history and introduce virtual ways to explore the reserve. To register for this free event, please visit www.elkhornslough.org/education-program/teacher-development.

27 — General Spring Wild Turkey Season Opens (extending through May 5). For more information on upland game bird seasons and limits, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds.

31 — Pre-applications Due for WCB’s California Riparian Habitat Conservation Program 2021 Call for Concepts. For more information, please visit wcb.ca.gov/programs/riparian.

