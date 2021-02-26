Dreamcast DIY Platform for Virtual Events, Webinars, OTT & More
JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popularity of DIY solutions has upscaled with the change in times. Today, organizations around the world leverage DIY solutions to Live stream their events effortlessly. Tech enthusiasts have kept their best foot forward to inculcate the experiences of the live physical world into the virtual venue. DIY solutions allow organizers to host their event their way while offering enormous opportunities to generate more revenues, substantial ROI, and enhance the percentage of engagements. Indeed a cost-efficient solution for an irrepressible event!
Dreamcast is a full-fledged virtual experiences company that offers a comprehensive virtual event platform along with exuberant DIY solutions starting from DIY Webinar, DIY virtual events & DIY live streaming in virtual events & webinar, OTT platform, customized solution, and much more to carry out your business meetings, conferences, live discussions, product demos, virtual hybrid events (trade shows, fairs, expos & exhibitions etc) and much more in your way. Be the boss of your own event!
Leverage Dreamcast DIY solutions to deliver unforgettable event experience at scale without any third-party involvement. DIY solutions provided by Dreamcast offer end-to-end customization to closely transit physical event experiences into the virtual world suiting the brand image. In-built engagement features such as live polls, live Q&A, gamification etc. offered by the platform helps in engaging attendees seamlessly just like you would have done in the physical world.
Do not miss out on any sponsor at the last hour of the event. Dreamcast offers the functionality of dynamic branding that enables you to showcase multiple sponsorship branding in the form of GIFs thus resulting in generating revenues and giving the brand the much needed-recognition. Whether you want to opt for DIY live streaming or DIY webinar, Dreamcast facilitates you to generate substantial ROI for any event hosted on their platform with the brilliant eye catchy UI design and exuberant features that closely replicate the look and feel of Live physical events. Now host your DIY webinars and Live streaming in full HD quality and achieve a real-time analytics report to measure the success of the event with Dreamcast. Right from customizing the registration page to button fonts and background color to enabling participants to become a panelist and have real-time conversations via live audio/video chat functionality to personalize the lobby area with the music of your choice, the power of controlling the event lies in the hand of the host/organizer.
Now deliver unforgettable live content effortlessly to your attendees at a reduced cost without any third-party involvement. Level up your event experience with Dreamcast DIY solutions. Enquire now!
