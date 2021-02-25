2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

The Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) is now accepting applications for the Wyoming Specialty Crop Grant Program.

This year, the WDA is estimated to receive up to $340,000 from the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program contingent on funding availability. The allocation is to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Wyoming by increasing the production and consumption of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and floriculture.

Competitive grant awards will be considered up to a maximum of $24,500 for specialty crop projects lasting one to two years. In addition, the WDA will consider projects up to $50,000 lasting up to three years that can justify larger impacts and the need for additional funding. The deadline for applications is April 9, 2021 at 12:00 pm. Applications received after this time will not be considered. Applications may be emailed to michelle.macdonald@wyo.gov and will be accepted in word format only (.doc/.docx).

Click here for the application and more information.

For more information, contact Michelle MacDonald at 307-777-7323 or by email at michelle.macdonald@wyo.gov