Hoyer Statement on Senate Parliamentarian Ruling on Minimum Wage

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight on the Senate parliamentarian ruling on the minimum wage:

“I am deeply disappointed by the ruling that an increase to the minimum wage would be subject to a point of order in the Senate. Gradually raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour remains a centerpiece of House Democrats’ economic plan and would provide a major boost in income to 27 million Americans while lifting nearly a million out of poverty. “House Democrats will move forward with consideration of the American Rescue Plan tomorrow, and it will include our provision to raise the minimum wage. We must ensure that American jobs provide workers with incomes that can enable them to access opportunities and attain economic security.”