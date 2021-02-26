Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Airstrike in Syria

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement after the U.S. conducted an airstrike in Syria against a site linked to Iranian-backed militias:

“Today’s airstrike demonstrates President Biden’s resolve to prevent Iran from targeting America’s personnel and allies with impunity. It was a strong act that will surely send a message to Tehran that our country will not abide destabilizing actions from its forces or its proxies.”

