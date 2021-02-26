Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,188 in the last 365 days.

His rescue at a London protest impressed Michelle Obama and Prince Harry. Now, Patrick Hutchinson is popping his second right into a motion

Last summer, when he rescued a man at a London protest that had turned violent, Hutchinson unwittingly stepped onto the world stage. It wasn’t something Hutchinson, now 50, had planned — but now he is using the newfound fame for good.

“I didn’t see color,” Hutchinson said. “I just saw somebody who needed help.”

It was June 13 and Hutchinson was at home, babysitting his grandchildren, when a friend called him. Fearful that a demonstration involving a far-right group and Black Lives Matter protesters could turn violent, the friend, Pierre Noah, asked him for help.

“Pierre twisted my arm,” Hutchinson said. “The idea was to stop any of these young protesters from doing anything that they’re going to regret later on. When you’re Black, especially, and you end up in front of the criminal justice system, you don’t always get a fair shout.”

The post His rescue at a London protest impressed Michelle Obama and Prince Harry. Now, Patrick Hutchinson is popping his second right into a motion appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

His rescue at a London protest impressed Michelle Obama and Prince Harry. Now, Patrick Hutchinson is popping his second right into a motion

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.