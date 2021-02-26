Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,188 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments Still Available in Shelby County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health is working with partners in Shelby County to ensure continued equitable and efficient distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the community. Vaccination appointments are currently being scheduled at multiple sites in Shelby County for residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Shelby County Individuals seeking COVID-19 vaccination in Shelby County can visit https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccination-locations/ to find information on providers in the county and how to schedule an appointment for vaccination. Shelby County is currently vaccinating people age 65 and older and those in Phases 1a and 1b of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

The following sites are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations in Shelby County:

 

The city of Memphis is also holding two pop-up vaccination events this weekend in partnership with local faith-based organizations:

Feb. 26                 Annointed Temple of Praise                                3939 Riverdale Road                                 Make an appointment Feb. 27                  Cane Creek Missionary Baptist Church                                 1785 Elvis Presley Blvd.                                 Make an appointment

Additional information on COVID-19 vaccination sites operated by the city of Memphis, including hours of operation and how to book appointments for future dates, is available online at https://covid19.memphistn.gov/vaccine/.

On Friday, February 19, the Shelby County Health Department reported more than 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were discarded due to expiration. The Governor's Unified Command Group immediately deployed state health personnel to provide support, review handling procedures and assess the Shelby County Health Department's inventory of vaccines. This is an ongoing investigation of Shelby County Health Department’s handling of vaccine inventory.

The Tennessee Department of Health has embedded personnel at SCHD for technical assistance and monitoring of their pharmacy operation, and has formally requested additional on-site assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccine distribution and administration will continue as scheduled, and Shelby County will continue to receive the full population-based allocation of COVID-19 vaccinations. Going forward, TDH will assist SCHD with improving efficiency of operations of their COVID-19 vaccination sites. TDH expects federal partners may also investigate the situation.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!

 

You just read:

COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments Still Available in Shelby County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.