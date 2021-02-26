COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments Still Available in Shelby County

The following sites are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations in Shelby County:

COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Shelby County Individuals seeking COVID-19 vaccination in Shelby County can visit https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccination-locations/ to find information on providers in the county and how to schedule an appointment for vaccination. Shelby County is currently vaccinating people age 65 and older and those in Phases 1a and 1b of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health is working with partners in Shelby County to ensure continued equitable and efficient distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the community. Vaccination appointments are currently being scheduled at multiple sites in Shelby County for residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

The city of Memphis is also holding two pop-up vaccination events this weekend in partnership with local faith-based organizations:

Feb. 26 Annointed Temple of Praise 3939 Riverdale Road Make an appointment Feb. 27 Cane Creek Missionary Baptist Church 1785 Elvis Presley Blvd. Make an appointment

Additional information on COVID-19 vaccination sites operated by the city of Memphis, including hours of operation and how to book appointments for future dates, is available online at https://covid19.memphistn.gov/vaccine/.

On Friday, February 19, the Shelby County Health Department reported more than 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were discarded due to expiration. The Governor's Unified Command Group immediately deployed state health personnel to provide support, review handling procedures and assess the Shelby County Health Department's inventory of vaccines. This is an ongoing investigation of Shelby County Health Department’s handling of vaccine inventory.

The Tennessee Department of Health has embedded personnel at SCHD for technical assistance and monitoring of their pharmacy operation, and has formally requested additional on-site assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccine distribution and administration will continue as scheduled, and Shelby County will continue to receive the full population-based allocation of COVID-19 vaccinations. Going forward, TDH will assist SCHD with improving efficiency of operations of their COVID-19 vaccination sites. TDH expects federal partners may also investigate the situation.

Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

