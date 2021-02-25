Delaware Tourism Office launches new incubator and workshop program for industry

DOVER, DE – The Delaware Tourism Office is launching the Destination Development Program, an incubator and workshop training program for the state’s tourism industry.

To assist small businesses and nonprofit organizations that have limited time, staff and resources, this program will provide resources to empower small business owners and non-profit organizations to develop and promote their tourism assets.

The Destination Development Program includes a business incubator that will provide participants with a free guided program of business development resources and assistance from national travel and tourism marketing experts.

Three tourism-related businesses or nonprofit organizations, one in each of Delaware’s three counties, will be chosen for the incubator program.

“Delaware tourism destinations have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “This program from the Delaware Tourism Office builds on the resources the state is providing during this challenging time to industries like tourism that have a substantial impact on the economy.”

In addition to the incubator, DTO will offer free training workshops for 15 professionals working for tourism-related businesses or nonprofits, five in each county.

Applications for the incubator and workshop programs are now available and must be submitted no later than March 15. Information can be found at VisitDelaware.com/DDP.

“In the ever-changing landscape of online marketing and at a time of severe budget and staffing constraints in the industry, the Destination Development Program aims to provide the tools and resources to help tourism-related businesses and organizations better reach potential travelers,” Liz Keller, Delaware Tourism Office Director, said. “Our goal is for participants to learn from this program how to develop sustainable marketing programs that can help them for years to come.”

The workshops will provide participants with the tools and ongoing support for tourism professionals to develop and implement a robust communications and marketing strategy. Over the course of six months, participants will learn at sessions on a new topic each month led by subject matter experts from a top marketing agency. The training also includes one-on-one follow-up sessions to expand on that month’s topic.

