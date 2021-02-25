LGBTQ Caucus Condemns Boebert's Transphobic Floor Remarks

DENVER, CO-- The Colorado Legislative LGBTQ Caucus, Representative Brianna Titone, and House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar today released the following statements in response to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s insidious and unacceptable transphobic speech on the House Floor yesterday.

Speaking against the Equality Act, Boebert once again spewed hateful rhetoric against the transgender community, especially trans kids.

Statement from Colorado Legislative LGBTQ Caucus: “We, the Colorado Democrats LGBTQ Caucus, strongly condemn the hateful and dangerous words of Congresswoman Boebert. Her words hurt people, propagate dangerous tropes, and cause mental distress to those she berates. When leaders like Congresswoman Boebert use their position of power to fuel tropes about trans people, a group facing discrimination, violence, and poverty all over the globe, they exemplify why we need The Equality Act now.

“In her speech, Congresswoman Boebert incorrectly stated that this bill is willing to lay down the rights of millions of Americans, especially women. The truth is that the Equality Act protects and restores the rights of millions of Americans, especially womxn and children. We, the Colorado Democrats LGBTQ Caucus, stand with the Equality Act, because Trans Lives Matter, BIPOC Trans Lives Matter, and trans children deserve to live safe, healthy lives free of fear and hatred.”

Statement from Representative Brianna Titone, D-Avada, the Chair of the LGBTQ Caucus and the Second Transgender Woman Ever Elected to a Statehouse:

“Colorado has come such a long way from when we were deemed the ‘Hate State’ in 1992. Congresswoman Boebert’s words seek to bring us back. Coloradans deserve to be shown respect and dignity from Congressional leaders, but she has instead attacked children and endangered the lives of trans kids in Colorado and in every community in our country. Congress must pass the Equality Act, and everyone who claims to stand with the LGBTQ community should condemn the congresswoman’s dangerous remarks.”

Statement from House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, founding chair of the Colorado Legislative LGBTQ Caucus.

“Trans kids have enough to worry about without having a Congresswoman bullying them on national television. The role of an elected official should be to proudly and honorably represent the people of their district, and that’s why I’ve worked my entire career to protect all of our children. Instead, yesterday, Lauren Boebert used her perch to attack, undermine, and dehumanize countless of LGBTQ Coloradans in her district. She took acute aim at trans children, who already face tragically high rates of suicidal ideation and attempts. Lauren Boebert should be ashamed of herself, and as one of her constituents, I know her district certainly is.”