VT RT 36 in Bakersfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 36 is currently shut down nearest Cross Road in Bakersfield due to a motor vehicle accident. The road is temporarily closed so a heavy duty wrecker can remove the vehicle safely. This is estimated to last about an hour.

Updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Nikia Helfant

ECD-II

Williston PSAP, Troop A

Phone: 802.878.7111

Fax: 802.878.3173