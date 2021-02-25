Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Difficult reductive stereotypes of rural Appalachian life — in pictures

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Challenging binaries and stereotypes, “Swing” is a pop-up series that paints a nuanced portrait of America through photography of the day-to-day lives of overlooked people and communities.

In the coal-mining towns of southeastern Ohio, nestled in the Appalachian mountains, photographer Rich-Joseph Facun has worked on a visual study of a region that has been stereotyped for decades. Appalachia has often been viewed one-dimensionally, saddled in associations related to poverty and opioid use, and deemed “Trump Country” during the 2016 election.

Yet Facun’s series on the “Little Cities of Black Diamonds,” named for their once-booming coal industry, shows a more nuanced and alluring take on rural Ohio, which became his home. The forthcoming book, “Black Diamonds,” was successfully funded on Kickstarter and will be published in spring 2021 by Fall Line Press.

“Black Diamonds” is an alluring portrait of an Appalachian town. Credit: Rich-Joseph Facun

