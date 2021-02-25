Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement: Senator Santarsiero Applauds DRBC Vote to Ban Fracking 

Senator Steve Santarsiero

BUCKS COUNTY − February 25, 2021 − The following statement is attributable to Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) in response to the Delaware River Basin Commission Special Meeting on February 25, 2021:

“I applaud the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) on its historic vote today to protect our environment and public health by banning high-volume hydraulic fracturing. I will work to ensure this resolution is implemented here in Pennsylvania and is upheld in the courts.”

