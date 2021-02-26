eZ-XPO Announces Zoom Live Streaming Making It Simple For Virtual Summit With Sponsorship

Zoom Live Streaming for Virtual Trade Show and Conference eZ-XPO - Virtual Trade Show Made Easy Virtual Exhibit Hall - Virtual Lobby Session Track

Empower all Zoom and Virtual Trade Show customers with private Live Streaming without going through YouTube or Facebook with sponsorship logo display

The combination of Zoom Live Streaming with eZ-XPO – Virtual Expo Network with Sponsorship, every organizer can leverage their Zoom to deliver more exposure to their sponsors and exhibitors.” — Matt Fok, CEO & Founder, eZ-XPO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, announced eZ-XPO – Live Streaming with Zoom with seamless integration with the eZ-XPO platform for Virtual Summit, Virtual Trade Show, and Training.

"The combination of Zoom Live Streaming with eZ-XPO – Virtual Expo Network with Sponsorship, every organizer can leverage their Zoom Pro account to deliver more exposure to their sponsors and exhibitors. We also provide a simple way to integrate with our Virtual Lobby Session Tracks, making it easier for Virtual Summit with multiple speakers. This new cool feature is a game-changer solution to Zoom Fatigue," said Matt Fok, CEO and Founder of eZ-Xpo.

With the eZ-Xpo – Live Streaming with Zoom, event organizers and exhibitors can quickly launch (1) Virtual Expo with Lobby Session Track with Sponsorship; (2) Virtual Training with On-Demand Classrooms with lectures and quiz; and (3) Virtual Job Fair with live streaming coaching and interviews.

For a limited time, eZ-Xpo will offer this new powerful feature FREE without additional charges for new customers. Please sign up at https://www.eZ-Xpo.com

For any specific questions about eZ-Xpo or the new eZ-XPO – Zoom Live Streaming feature, please book a FREE consultation from https://www.eZ-Xpo.com

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industries and industry leaders such as Wells Fargo, New York Life, MetaStock, Boeing, and Raytheon.

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

http://www.eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

eZ-XPO to Launch Zoom Live Streaming for Virtual Expo, Virtual Summit, and Virtual Career Fair