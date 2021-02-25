Gov. orders flags to half-staff for late Rep. Gloria Vaughn

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she would order state flags lowered half-staff in honor of long-serving former state Rep. Gloria Vaughn of Alamogordo, whose recent death was announced Thursday on the floor of the state House.

Flags are ordered to half-staff beginning Feb. 26 through sundown Sunday, Feb. 28.

The governor issued the following statement:

“I was lucky enough to know Gloria and so many were lucky enough to serve with her at a time when partisanship did not get in the way of friendships and close working relationships. She was an affable, kind and hilarious woman, as well as a decent and honorable public servant, and I have happy memories of working with her. My prayers are with her loved ones and friends.”

Vaughn, a Republican, represented Otero County in the state House of Representatives for 15 years, beginning in 1995.