Crank Media Inc Announces the official Name and Symbol Change
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crank Media Inc, formerly Team 360 Sports Inc (OTC: TSPO) has officially changed its name along with a new symbol (OTC: CRKM) effective February 26, 2021.
Crank Media
About Crank Media Inc.
Crank Media Inc (OTC: CRKM) is a multifaceted media company based in Vancouver. The Crank Media team is extremely well-versed in a variety of media and content delivery platforms in Music, Film, TV and Virtual Reality and is fast becoming a top-tier global media company. www.crankmedia.com
This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of us, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to execute on our business plan; our ability to retain key personnel; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services; adequacy of our funds for future operations; our future expenses, revenue and profitability; our ability to develop new products; our dependence on key suppliers, manufacturers and strategic partners; and industry trends and the competitive environment in which we operate. These and other risk factors are discussed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Stephen Brown
Crank Media Inc.
+1 604-558-2515
email us here