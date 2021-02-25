House Republican Caucus Newsletter February 25, 2021
Highlights in this edition:
State Funding Per In-State Students Soars at UNI
- State funding per in-state student at UNI has risen $5,152 over the past decade
House Republicans Help Schools with COVID-19 Related Costs
- No money is being withheld, this is extra money that school districts weren’t planning on ever receiving
Ames School District Abruptly Backs Away From Defending BLM Curriculum
- Some of that curriculum included lessons on the disruption of the Western prescribed nuclear family
House Republicans Protect Personal Health Info from Government Snooping
- This bill prohibits the State Auditor from having access to names and residential addresses of those with reportable diseases
House of Representatives Passes Election Integrity Law
- This bill increases the amount of reporting on absentee ballot requests for greater accountability