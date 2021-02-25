Expanding Vaccination Sites Statewide

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 12 community-based pop-up vaccination sites coming online this week at community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers. These sites are expected to vaccinate more than 3,700 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week. Since January 15, more than 100 community-based pop-up sites administered over 46,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine dose. As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.

Moving forward as the federal vaccine supply increases, New York will continue to establish these sites at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers which have volunteered to house these sites through Governor Cuomo's Vaccine Equity Task Force.

"Community-based vaccination sites are a key component of New York's effort to ensure all eligible New Yorkers have a chance to get the vaccine quickly and fairly, right in their community," Governor Cuomo said. "Social equity and fairness has been at the center of our response, but this isn't purely an access issue. We need New Yorkers to trust the vaccine and actually take it. We're tackling skepticism and distrust head-on through our local partnerships and pop-up sites and bringing the vaccine directly in the communities that have been hit hardest by this pandemic."

The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible by the deployment of these vaccination kits and through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers. Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments. The 12 sites being established this week are located at the addresses below:

NEW YORK CITY Middletown Plaza NYCHA 3033 Middletown Road Bronx, NY 10461 Open: February 25, 2021; 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wayside Baptist Church 1746 Broadway Brooklyn, NY 11207 Open: February 25, 2021-February 26, 2021; 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Convent Avenue Baptist Church 420 W 145th St New York, NY 10031 Open: February 26, 2021; 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

LONG ISLAND Freeport Recreation Center 130 East Merrick Road Freeport, NY11520 Open: February 25, 2021; 8:00 AM-12:00 PM

La Espiguita Soccer 1795 Brentwood Road Brentwood, NY 11717 Open: February 26, 2021; 8:00 AM-12:00 PM

CENTRAL NEW YORK Boys & Girls Club - East 2100 E Fayette Street Syracuse, NY 13224 Open: February 26, 2021; 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

HUDSON VALLEY Mulberry House Senior Center 62-70 West Main Street Middletown, NY 10940 Open: February 27, 2021; 9:00 AM-4:00 PM **all appointments already filled**

Newburgh Armory Unity Center 321 S William Street Newburgh, NY 12550 Open: February 26, 2021; 9:00 AM-3:00 PM **all appointments already filled**

Mt. Kisco Senior Center 198 Carpenter Avenue Mt. Kisco, NY 10549 Open: February 27, 2021; 9:00 AM-5:00 PM **all appointments already filled**

SOUTHERN TIER American Civic Association 131 Front St Binghamton, NY 13905 Open: February 26, 2021; 9:00 AM-4:30 PM

FINGER LAKES Livingston County Department of Social Services 1 Murray Hill Campus Mt. Morris, NY 14510 Open: February 27, 2021; 9:00 AM-12:00 PM **all appointments already filled**

MOHAWK VALLEY Riverfront Center 1290 Riverfront Center Amsterdam, NY 12010 Open: February 27, 2021;10:00 AM-2:00 PM

This continued development of community-based 'pop up' vaccination sites furthers Governor Cuomo's mandate of ensuring the fair and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. In late 2020, the Governor announced the launch of New York's Vaccine Equity Task Force chaired by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, Attorney General Letitia James, National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, and Healthfirst President & CEO Pat Wang. Since its establishment, the Task Force has continued work to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities are not left behind by breaking down the barriers to vaccination and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state.