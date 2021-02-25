Quick, Free Auto Insurance coverage Quotes

Comparing auto insurance quotes is easy

One of the best ways to save money on car insurance is to compare quotes. Prices can vary by hundreds of dollars among companies, so time spent getting prices can really pay off.

It’s easy to get quotes. EverQuote can match you to insurers that best fit you. And auto insurance quotes are free — no matter who you get them from.

Types of car insurance

It’s good to have an idea of what kinds of auto insurance you want when you’re ready to compare car insurance quotes. Here are the main coverage types.

Liability insurance. This is required in most states and is the foundation of auto insurance policies. Liability coverage pays others for accidents you cause, including injuries and property damage. Note that liability insurance does not cover any damage to your own car.

Collision insurance. This pays for damage to your car if you hit something, such as a pole or tree.

Comprehensive insurance. This pays out if your car is stolen. It also…