Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,120 in the last 365 days.

Founding father of LGBTQI middle shut down in Ghana says he fears for his security

Alex Kofi Donkor, who heads the center named ‘LGBT+ Rights Ghana’ in the country’s capital, Accra, told CNN Thursday that he is now concerned for his safety after the raid.

“I just contacted our lawyers, there is an unsafe situation right now, and I need to go offline,” Donkor told CNN.

The community center — which opened on January 31 in a ceremony attended by a delegation of the European Union and other foreign embassies — faced opposition from the start and attracted a lot of anger among locals who called for it to be closed down.

Ghana proscribes same-sex relationships and intolerance and violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people has remained rife among Ghana’s population, Human Rights Watch said.

Being in a same-sex relationship in Ghana’s LGBT can attract between three to 25 years in prison, according to the country’s penal code.

A spokesman for Ghana Police Service declined to comment on the shutdown of the not-for-profit center, described as a…

The post Founding father of LGBTQI middle shut down in Ghana says he fears for his security appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Founding father of LGBTQI middle shut down in Ghana says he fears for his security

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.