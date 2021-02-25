Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Princess Latifa urges UK police to research her sister’s kidnapping 21 years in the past

“In the summer of 2000 Shamsa escaped the family vacation house in England. She was 18 years old … and of sound mind,” Princess Latifa, who has also claimed she is being held hostage, wrote in a letter sent to CNN by her friend David Haigh, a campaigner for her release and part of Detained International, a legal advocacy NGO.

“She was enslaved and oppressed and suffered physical abuse at the hands of family members … She wanted to seek asylum in the UK where she has family permanently living there. After a few months, she was kidnapped … She was dragged from the street kicking and screaming. She was tranquilized and flown back to Dubai,” Latifa wrote in the document dated February 2018.

The princess added her sister was tortured, “kept incommunicado with no release date, trial, or charge.”

“She was tortured by getting her feet caned which is something I experienced myself with my own imprisonment,” she wrote.

“Her ultimate goal is to be an emancipated person, to live with…

