FTSE 100 feminine administrators: All-male boardrooms are a factor of the previous at Britain’s high firms

While men still dominate the upper ranks of top UK firms, the Hampton Alexander Review found that women now occupy 1,026 board seats at the 350 biggest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, up from 682 in 2015.

The number of companies with at least a third of board positions held by women has quadrupled to 220 over the same period.

“It’s hard to believe that as recently as 2011, 43% of the FTSE 350 [index] still had all-male boards,” Mary O’Connor, acting senior partner at KPMG UK, said in a statement. “Thankfully the representation of women on boards and in leadership positions has significantly improved in recent years, with this review having played a critical role in realizing that,” she added.

The government-backed review was launched in 2016 to encourage UK-listed companies to voluntarily appoint more women to their boards and into leadership positions. The latest review found that the number of boards with only one woman fell from 116 in 2015 to 16 as of last month….

