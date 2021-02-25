Vandi Lynnae to Release Two New Singles, "I Don’t Believe" and "I Keep on Moving," in March 2021
Award-winning singer, musician, and songwriter Vandi Lynnae strikes varying emotional chords in her upcoming singles "I Don’t Believe" and "I Keep on Moving."
Like the gifted musical chameleon she is, Vandi Lynnae takes two decidedly different perspectives when it comes to accepting failure, frustration, or disappointment in love and life.”CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vandi Lynnae releases two brand new singles For immediate release
— Peter Gaines
Vandi Lynnae to Release Two New Singles, "I Don’t Believe" and "I Keep on Moving," in March 2021
Award-winning singer, musician, and songwriter Vandi Lynnae strikes varying emotional chords in her upcoming singles "I Don’t Believe" and "I Keep on Moving," set for release this March.
Like the gifted musical chameleon she is, Vandi Lynnae takes two decidedly different perspectives when it comes to accepting failure, frustration, or disappointment in love and life. Anyone familiar with the many nuances of Vandi’s voice would understand how the same one artist has the ability to sing both songs with such variation in vocal appearance.
In "I Don’t Believe," Vandi takes on a mature sound. The song talks about a relationship that they once believed in and fought for during their youth. Calling themselves "naïve" when they foolishly thought they were in love, the now-bitter and frustrated lover likens their relationship as a fate worse than death.
They no longer see eye to eye. In fact, they don’t even see or listen to each other anymore. In the song, the lines ‘I don’t believe in love. No, I don’t believe’ express the loss of love and affection between the couple. They no longer recognize each other as the lovers they once were. All the love, fascination, dreams, and promises are broken and gone. It seems the only way out is to leave the relationship. This song is due for worldwide release on March 2nd 2021.
Meanwhile, in the youthful and upbeat "I Keep on Moving," Vandi Lynnae sings about one who is heartbroken and experienced intense unhappiness. The song is about one who grieves yet keeps on moving forward. The song talks about people's regrets and mistakes and how they can be misunderstood by the people closest to them. It's also a song about the pain that people experience in life.
However, the song also shows people's determination to keep moving forward, even as they struggle to take one step after another. The only way people can overcome their frustrations is to continue living and keep looking forward to what the future may bring. The song is also an anthem of hope, as people are capable of rising above the pain and frustration that’s been holding them back. The eagerly awaited "I Keep on Moving" is due for release on March 16th 2021.
Bobbi Bye
Vandi Lynnae Enzor Music
+1 3173845574
bobbibye@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
"I Don't Believe"