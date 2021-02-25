VIDEO BACK THE BLUE ALERT: Attorney General Moody Commemorates Two Years of Back the Blue
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO BACK THE BLUE ALERT: Attorney General Moody Commemorates Two Years of Back the Blueinaugural Back the Blue Award was presented in February of 2019 to Zechariah Cartledge, a then-10-year-old boy from Winter Springs who supports law enforcement by running one mile to honor every fallen law enforcement officer. Attorney General Moody has issued awards to law enforcement officers, community groups and even police K-9s. In April 2020, Attorney General Moody issued a Back the Blue Award to recognize the thousands of law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations throughout the state coming together to support one another during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, Attorney General Moody presented the Punta Gorda Police Department’s Veteran Crisis Assistance Team a Back the Blue Award for its innovative approach to help local military veterans in need. Since the award’s inception in February 2019, Attorney General Moody has recognized outstanding officials, citizens and groups from Escambia County to Palm Beach County, and from Jacksonville to Fort Myers, with plenty of stops in between. To view a list of every Back the Blue Award recipient, visit MyFloridaLegal.com/BackTheBlue. To nominate a law enforcement officer, citizen or organization for a Back the Blue Award, or for more information about Attorney General Moody’s Back the Blue campaign, click here. # # # Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Back the Blue campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Supporting law enforcement is a top priority for Attorney General Moody and the mission of Back the Blue is to commend Florida’s brave law enforcement officers and Floridians who back them.