Brandinc PR Announces New Campaign Highlighting Women In Business
Brandinc PR has announced a new campaign called Women Who Hustle, focusing on women entrepreneurs and business professionals across the country.LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Women’s History Month, Brandinc PR has announced a new campaign called Women Who Hustle, focusing on women entrepreneurs and business professionals across the country during the month. Each business will have the opportunity to be highlighted in a celebration of women by entering their submission through the Brandinc PR official website.
“As a woman owned and operated business, I felt it was necessary that we highlight every-day business women who make an impact in their communities and navigate their businesses against all odds”, said Brandi Sims, Founder & CEO of Brandinc PR. “Women History month is not only a month to recognize women in American history that have made significant contributions but also celebrate those that are making strides today”.
There is no cost to participate and submissions will be accepted from all industries. For more information or to submit a business for inclusion, please visit www.brandincpr.com
About Brandinc PR, LLC
Brandinc PR LLC is an Oklahoma based public relations agency committed to helping grow businesses and brands. Founded in 2019, Brandinc PR LLC is focused on serving the needs of beauty, entertainment and lifestyle brands. We strive to represent those businesses and brands who are as passionate about their products and services as we are about brand image and development.
